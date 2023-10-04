Brandon McManus is the AFC special teams player of the week

The Jaguars got back in the win column after dropping two straight and kicker Brandon McManus was a big reason why.

He’s now been named AFC special teams player of the week.

McManus made all three of his field goals, hitting from 56, 43, and 38 yards out. His 56-yarder was the longest attempt made by a kicker in the conference last week and just the third make of at least 55 yards in a London game.

This is McManus’ fourth career player of the week award. He previously earned the honor with Denver.