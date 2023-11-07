Brandon Staley: That’s what our pass rush looks like when everyone’s healthy

The Chargers had 23 sacks coming into Monday night’s game against the Jets, which was good for 14th in the league.

They’ll take a much higher ranking with them into Week 10. The Chargers dropped Zach Wilson eight times in their 27-6 victory and they’re now tied for second in the league with a Chiefs team that has played one more game so far this year.

Joey Bosa had 2.5 sacks while Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu had two each in a performance that head coach Brandon Staley said was exactly what the Chargers envisioned when everyone is on the field rather than the injured list.

“Just when we’re healthy that’s how they’ll rush,” Staley said, via the team’s website. “They just haven’t been healthy together for very long, but when they’ve been healthy together, that’s how they’ve played.”

Late game decision-making and execution has factored into most Chargers losses, but going up early and then overwhelming your opponents with your pass rush is a good way to ensure neither of those things can rain on your parade.