Brandon Stephens back in Baltimore after being ill and hospitalized in Cincinnati

  
Published January 11, 2023 05:52 AM
January 9, 2023 09:33 AM
The Ravens are set for a rematch with the Bengals on Wild Card Weekend, but Lamar Jackson's ability to play remains a question mark -- especially considering his lack of a long-term contract.

Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens did not play in Week 18 because of an illness and his time in Cincinnati extended beyond the end of Baltimore’s loss.

The Ravens announced on Wednesday that Stephens became “acutely ill” while at the team’s hotel on Sunday morning and that he had to be transported to the hospital for evaluation. He remained there after the team returned home for further treatment and has since returned to Baltimore. The team says he is “feeling better and in good spirits.”

Stephens’ status for this week’s trip to Cincinnati will be updated when the team releases their practice participation report on Wednesday.

Stephens had 37 tackles, seven passes defensed, and a half-sack in 15 games this season.