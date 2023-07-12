Braxton Jones: Darnell Wright ahead of where I was as a rookie

The Bears hope to have a more potent offense during the 2023 season and part of their plan to get better on that side of the ball includes their top pick from this year’s draft.

Darnell Wright is expected to start at right tackle and left tackle Braxton Jones said he expects that the rookie will have some “growing pains” as he adjusts to the NFL. Jones went through the process after being drafted in the fifth round last year, but he added that he thinks Wright is better equipped to handle the transition than he was.

“I think he’ll do just great ,” Jones said, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “He’s ahead of where I was, for sure, coming into my rookie year. I think Darnell will be perfectly fine.”

In another interview, Jones went even further when it comes to how prepared Wright is for life on the professional level. Wright played for a pass-heavy offense at Tennessee and Jones told Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com that he’s “taken some of his techniques away and tried to put it in my game a little bit,” so the addition of Wright might wind up strengthening multiple spots on Chicago’s offensive line.