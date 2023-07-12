 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Elias Diaz All-Star Game MVP home run
Rockies’ Elias Díaz becomes unlikely All-Star MVP, 3 1/2 years after cut loose by Pirates
baseballs
MLB experimenting with pearl white baseballs to rid sticky stuff problem
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tour21_ep4_230712.JPG
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 4
nbc_wnba_wilsoncharterflights_230711.jpg
Wilson: Players must ‘speak up’ on charter flights
nbc_wnba_wilsonespys_230711.jpg
Wilson winning an ESPY was ‘a blessing’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Elias Diaz All-Star Game MVP home run
Rockies’ Elias Díaz becomes unlikely All-Star MVP, 3 1/2 years after cut loose by Pirates
baseballs
MLB experimenting with pearl white baseballs to rid sticky stuff problem
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tour21_ep4_230712.JPG
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 4
nbc_wnba_wilsoncharterflights_230711.jpg
Wilson: Players must ‘speak up’ on charter flights
nbc_wnba_wilsonespys_230711.jpg
Wilson winning an ESPY was ‘a blessing’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Braxton Jones: Darnell Wright ahead of where I was as a rookie

  
Published July 12, 2023 11:07 AM

The Bears hope to have a more potent offense during the 2023 season and part of their plan to get better on that side of the ball includes their top pick from this year’s draft.

Darnell Wright is expected to start at right tackle and left tackle Braxton Jones said he expects that the rookie will have some “growing pains” as he adjusts to the NFL. Jones went through the process after being drafted in the fifth round last year, but he added that he thinks Wright is better equipped to handle the transition than he was.

“I think he’ll do just great ,” Jones said, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “He’s ahead of where I was, for sure, coming into my rookie year. I think Darnell will be perfectly fine.”

In another interview, Jones went even further when it comes to how prepared Wright is for life on the professional level. Wright played for a pass-heavy offense at Tennessee and Jones told Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com that he’s “taken some of his techniques away and tried to put it in my game a little bit,” so the addition of Wright might wind up strengthening multiple spots on Chicago’s offensive line.