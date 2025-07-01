Breece Hall: A lot of people are going to take us for granted, but we have a team

Jets running back Breece Hall was the subject of some trade chatter this offseason, but the Jets told him and the rest of the football world that they weren’t considering moving him this spring.

That means Hall will be part of head coach Aaron Glenn’s first season with the team this fall and his presence hasn’t done much to boost outside opinions of how the team will fare this fall. The Jets have some of the longest Super Bowl odds in the league after going 5-12 to continue a playoff drought that began in 2011, but Hall believes the team can surprise those who think that Glenn, new General Manager Darren Mougey, new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand and the rest of the incoming brain trust can’t win quickly.

“I think people think the new coaching staff and new G.M. means a rebuild, but we have a lot of really good players on the roster, so we’re trying to win now,” Hall said, via the team’s website. “And I think a lot of people from the outside are going to take that for granted and not realize that we actually have a team.”

Rebuilding indicates that there was something there before and the Jets have gone long enough without success to make that a shaky word choice, but the Jets will take any terminology they can get if it means they surpass expectations in 2025.