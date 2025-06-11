Breece Hall thought he might be traded until Aaron Glenn called him

Breece Hall was on the trade market . . . unless he wasn’t.

The Jets running back heard the rumors, and until new coach Aaron Glenn called him to quell the speculation, Hall wasn’t certain what his future held.

“I mean, I was seeing it just like everybody else was seeing it,” Hall said Wednesday, via video from Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “But if people feel like you’re not doing your job, you’re going to be replaced. It didn’t happen. . . . AG called me and told me he wanted me to be here. So, you know, for me, that meant a lot. I’m here. I’m here to work and ready to do my job. I’m proving that I deserve to be here.”

General Manager Darren Mougey refuted any trade talk involving Hall during the draft, saying the Jets had not considered dealing Hall. Glenn told Hall the same thing in a phone call.

“At first I was like, ‘OK, we’ll see what happens,’ and then AG called me and told me, he’s like, ‘Breece, do you think I want to trade you?’” Hall said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ He was like, ‘Breece, I don’t want to trade you. I want you to be here. You’re going to be our running back.’ So, that felt really good.”

Hall averaged a career-low 4.2 yards per carry and a career-low 54.8 yards per game in 2024. Even though he played 16 games, Hall revealed he had a “pretty serious” knee injury.

He admits last season “sucked” in every way as the Jets went 5-12.

“Yeah, it’s always frustrating as a team and as an individual when you’re not winning games and playing as well as you expect,” Hall said. “Then, after the season, there’s always someone to blame or the blame is put on. A lot of it just so happened to kind of be on me. So, it was like, ‘OK, just get back to the drawing board, just get back to working hard.’ I know what kind of potential I have, but potential only goes so far. I want to be a product. I want to be able to say that I’ve done everything I wanted to do.”

Hall is entering the fourth and final season of his rookie deal and still looking for his first 1,000-yard rushing season and his first Pro Bowl. Glenn has indicated the team would have a running back by committee, with Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis and Kene Nwangwu also on the depth chart at the position.

“I’m not obligated anything. I’ve got to go and prove that I am the guy,” Hall said. “I feel like I am a three-down back. Every day I’m going to prove I’m the best back on this roster and one of the best backs in the league.”