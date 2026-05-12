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Breece Hall: I haven’t always had ideal situations, but feel in position to really flourish

  
Published May 12, 2026 01:14 PM

Jets running back Breece Hall’s first four seasons set him up for the contract extension he signed this month, but he doesn’t think that he’s shown all he can offer in the NFL.

The Jets have gone 22-46 and gone through coaching and General Manager changes since Hall was selected in the second round of the 2022 draft and they’ve also cycled through a number of quarterbacks who have fallen short of the level of play needed to succeed in the NFL. Hall referenced those facts during a Tuesday press conference while saying that he feels confident in the direction that head coach Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey have put the team on as they head into the 2026 season.

“I’m the only running back that’s consistently a top-10 back in the league that hasn’t in the past always been in the most ideal situations,” Hall said, via SNY. “I feel like now AG and Moug, they’ve really put me in position with all the guys we’ve brought in with all the guys we’ve brought in and the team we’re building around us to really flourish. God willing, we stay healthy and everything goes as planned, I feel like this could be my best season, for sure.”

Offseason optimism is nothing new for the Jets, but staying healthy and everything going has planned have been harder to come by over the last 15 years. If that can change this fall, Hall won’t be the only one believing in what Glenn and Mougey are cooking up.