nbc_pft_joe_milton_250813.jpg
Simms: Cowboys 'hoping to strike gold' with Milton
nbc_pft_najeeharris_250813.jpg
Harris returns to running, drills after eye injury
nbc_pft_stafford_250813.jpg
When do Rams consider asking about Cousins?

Breece Hall on James Cook, Kyren Williams contracts: They’ve done more than me

  
Published August 13, 2025 04:08 PM

Bills running back James Cook signed a contract extension with the Bills on Wednesday and Kyren Williams landed one with the Rams recently, so no one would fault any other running backs looking for second contracts for keeping an eye on the deals those players agreed to this summer.

Fourth-year Jets back Breece Hall is in that category, but he said that learning of the Cook and Williams contracts didn’t spark any thoughts of his own contract status this week.

“No, because they’ve both done much more in this league than I have,” Hall said, via SNY. “They’ve been in better situations and they’re both very good players. For me, obviously I feel like I’m just as talented as anyone. Those guys are two really good running backs and they deserve their payday.”

Hall looked to be on a path to a lucrative second deal after the 2023 season, but he was less productive in 2024 and the Jets have been talking about a committee approach in the backfield with second-year players Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. A strong start for Hall could change those plans and put him back on a trajectory where he can think about something other than reestablishing himself as worth investing in for the future.