Breece Hall touchdown gives Jets 7-3 lead over Steelers

The Steelers opened the scoring in Sunday night’s matchup with the Jets. But New York put the ball in the end zone first, as a 13-yard touchdown run by Breece Hall has given the club a 7-3 lead.

The Jets had a quick three-and-out for their first possession, but got things going on their second. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi committed an unnecessary roughness penalty that gave the Jets a free 15 yards. Then quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected with Breece Hall for an 18-yard pass to the 50.

That’s when Davante Adams got his first reception with the Jets, catching a 9-yard pass over the middle.

A few plays later, Hall went into the end zone on the left side for a 13-yard score.

The Steelers’ worst-kept secret was finally officially disclosed, as Russell Wilson started the game at quarterback. He led Pittsburgh to a field goal drive to start the contest, with Chris Boswell nailing a 46-yard attempt with 11:33 left in the first quarter.

But Wilson has not gotten anything else going, as Pittsburgh has just two first downs and has gone three-and-out in its second and third possession.