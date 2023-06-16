 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brett Veach feels “good” about where Chiefs are going to be with Chris Jones

  
Published June 16, 2023 10:16 AM
June 16, 2023 08:49 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine why it’s important for Chris Jones to get as much money as he can now, given his position, as opposed to someone like Patrick Mahomes.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has been absent from the Chiefs this offseason, including skipping the mandatory minicamp. Jones, 28, wants a contract extension.

The Chiefs appear willing, with General Manager Brett Veach saying Thursday night the sides have been in “constant communication.”

“We have great communication , and look, there’s a lot of time before camp,” Veach said, via Jordan Foote of SI.com. “I feel good about where we’re going to be with Chris. We’ll get to celebrate [Thursday night], have a good time and then break [Friday]. I’m sure we’ll have great dialogue from now to the start of training camp, and look forward to Chris being here, not just for next year but for a long time.”

Jones is entering the final year of his four-year, $80 million contract due a base salary of $19.5 million this season. A new deal that gives Jones more money this year while lowering his cap hit of $28.3 million makes sense for both sides.

Veach said he has no timetable for getting a deal done but expects to get a deal done. The start of training camp is the likely goal for both sides.

“We have a long history together, and we have a great relationship with his agents,” Veach said. “These things usually get worked out right before or right during the start of camp. We anticipate the same, and we’ll see how it goes.”