Brian Burns added to Panthers injury report with elbow injury

The Panthers added a defensive starter to their injury report on Thursday.

Edge rusher Brian Burns was listed as a limited participant because of an elbow injury. Burns leads the team with four sacks, so his absence would be a big loss for the Carolina defense even if they didn’t put Yetur Gross-Matos on injured reserve earlier this week.

Friday will bring another practice and a better sense of Burns’ outlook for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Safety Vonn Bell (quadriceps) and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle) were out of practice for the second day in a row while right tackle Taylor Moton (knee, rest) got Thursday off. Guard Austin Corbett (knee), linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip), and safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) were the team’s other limited participants.