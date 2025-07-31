Brian Burns: Giants’ defense looks great on paper, but we haven’t done it yet

Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns believes the talent on the roster this season is good enough for a big turnaround. It’s on the players to make that happen.

“Everybody feels encouraged and excited and hyped up at the beginning of the season,” Burns said. “At the same time, we look great on paper, but we ain’t do shit yet, you understand? So it’s all on us. We can take this as far as we want to go. Everything looked good with the names that we have and the potential and this and that, but until we put that shit to stamp, ain’t really nothing to talk about.”

Asked if that’s something he has reminded his teammates about in his role as a veteran leader, Burns said everyone in the Giants’ locker room already understands.

“I don’t feel like it’s needed,” Burns said. “I feel like everybody’s working hard. Nobody’s entitled to whatever hype that we do have. I think everybody has a common understanding that we need to get out here and show.”

Burns spent his first five NFL seasons with the Panthers, who had a losing record all five years, and then was traded to the Giants last year and went through an ugly 3-14 season. He’s ready to play for a team that doesn’t just look good on paper, but actually shows it.