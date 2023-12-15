Brian Burns questionable to play against Falcons

The Falcons will not know if they have to account for Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns until closer to Sunday’s kickoff.

Burns is listed as questionable for this weekend because of an ankle injury. He did not practice on Wednesday, but was a limited participant the last two days.

The Panthers have six other players in the questionable category. Three defensive backs — Xavier Woods, D’Shawn Jamison, and Sam Franklin Jr. — and linebacker Amaré Barno are all dealing with illnesses. Edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and safety Jammie Robinson (finger) round out the group.

Tight ends Hayden Hurst (concussion), guard Justin McCray (calf), and tight end Ian Thomas (ankle) were ruled out for this weekend.

