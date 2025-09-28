Brian Callahan bristles at questions about Titans being “resilient and relentless”

Titans head coach Brian Callahan’s record fell to 3-18 with Sunday’s 26-0 loss to the Texans and one of his comments from his first press conference in the job came up during his postgame meeting with the media.

Callahan said in January 2024 that he wanted to build a “resilient and relentless” footballl team, and longtime Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky asked if he thinks that is an apt description of the 0-4 club.

“I know what you’re doing there Paul, I know what you’re doing,” Callahan said. “I’m not going to answer that s—t right now.”

When pressed about those themes being ones he set out for the team, Callahan offered a different response while making it clear that he still wasn’t fond of that line of questioning.

“I’m just going to compose myself right here before I say something I regret,” Callahan said. “Yes, I think this team is resilient. I think it is relentless. We haven’t played good enough football and I think those are two very distinct different things. We have to execute at a better level, we have to coach better. That’s really all I can say.”

Contentious press conferences are nothing new for coaches that are on the hot seat and Callahan’s is hotter than any other in the league right now, so it’s no surprise that the strain showed as he was reminded of what increasingly looks like it will be the best day of his tenure in Tennessee.