Brian Callahan: Titans have a short list of prospects for the No. 1 pick

The Titans could trade the No. 1 overall pick as General Manager Mike Borgonzi recently said “everything is still on the table.” It appears likely, though, that the team uses the selection.

Head coach Brian Callahan told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media that the team has a four players it’s considering for the first choice.

“I think it’s a short list at No. 1 for sure, it’s all the guys that I think are worthy of it, the ones that everyone talks about out there, and between Travis [Hunter] and Shedeur [Sanders] and Cam [Ward] and Abdul Carter, I think those are, that’s the top of the draft for me. Those are the most elite players in the draft,” Callahan said. “There’s going to be a lot of good ones certainly that come after them, but I think those at this moment are the best players in the draft and at the top of it.”

Sanders and Ward are quarterbacks, a need for the Titans, and Carter is the top edge rusher. Hunter plays wide receiver and cornerback.

Pro Days, top-30 visits and private workouts are ongoing, so the Titans have a few more weeks before they finish the data-collecting process. But they already have narrowed the list ahead of the April 24 draft.

“We’re getting closer for sure; all of the processes are moving right along,” Callahan said. “I would say we have a pretty good feel for what direction we’re headed by early April here, and you put the final touches on it and tie the bow over it by the time you get to the draft.”