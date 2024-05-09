Brian Callahan: We still anticipate a “good role” for Treylon Burks

When the Titans reached a deal to sign wide receiver Tyler Boyd this week, one of the reactions was that his arrival would be bad news for Treylon Burks.

DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley were already on the roster, so there seemed to be little room for the 2022 first-round pick with Boyd now part of the receiver group as well. Burks’s disappointing performance over his first two seasons did little to counter that feeling, but Titans head coach Brian Callahan insisted on Thursday that the team still sees Burks as a contributor as they head into the 2024 season.

“We’ve made very clear to Treylon that the signing of Tyler isn’t about him,” Callahan said, via Nick Suss of the Tennessean. “It’s about helping our team get better. Adding better players to our team. Making us a competitive football team. What he’s done and how he’s worked has been great. I’m anticipating him still being able to play a good role for us.”

The roster construction suggests the Titans will be in three-receiver sets a lot of the time, so there should be playing time available for a fourth wideout in a rotational role. That’s not where the Titans anticipated things going when they drafted Burks, but it certainly looks like his best-case scenario this fall.