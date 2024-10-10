 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_chargersbroncos_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Chargers vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_bestbets_241010.jpg
Ravens, Texans, Lions lead NFL Week 6 best bets
nbc_csu_snfbengalsgiants_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bengals vs. Giants

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_chargersbroncos_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Chargers vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_bestbets_241010.jpg
Ravens, Texans, Lions lead NFL Week 6 best bets
nbc_csu_snfbengalsgiants_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bengals vs. Giants

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Daboll: Malik Nabers in same spot as Wednesday

  
Published October 10, 2024 01:25 PM

The window for Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers to be cleared from the concussion protocol in time to return against the Bengals on Sunday night is getting narrower and narrower.

Nabers did not practice on Wednesday and the rehab work he did instead has not moved him closer to getting the green light to play again. Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Thursday that Nabers is in the “same spot” as he was the day before.

One of the steps involved with being cleared through the protocol is to take part in on-field work without experiencing any symptoms, so Friday’s practice will be Nabers’s last chance to make that happen before the team has to determine who will be active against the Bengals.

Nabers had 35 catches for 386 yards and three touchdowns in the first four weeks of the season, but the good news for the Giants is that their offense looked very good against the Seahawks in last Sunday’s win.