Brian Daboll: Malik Nabers in same spot as Wednesday

The window for Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers to be cleared from the concussion protocol in time to return against the Bengals on Sunday night is getting narrower and narrower.

Nabers did not practice on Wednesday and the rehab work he did instead has not moved him closer to getting the green light to play again. Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Thursday that Nabers is in the “same spot” as he was the day before.

One of the steps involved with being cleared through the protocol is to take part in on-field work without experiencing any symptoms, so Friday’s practice will be Nabers’s last chance to make that happen before the team has to determine who will be active against the Bengals.

Nabers had 35 catches for 386 yards and three touchdowns in the first four weeks of the season, but the good news for the Giants is that their offense looked very good against the Seahawks in last Sunday’s win.