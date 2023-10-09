Brian Daboll optimistic that Daniel Jones will play Sunday night vs. Bills

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a good chance of playing Sunday night against the Bills.

That’s the word from Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who said today that he’s “optimistic” Jones will play after leaving yesterday’s game early with a neck injury.

Daboll also said the Giants don’t yet know whether running back Saquon Barkley or left tackle Andrew Thomas will play Sunday night, but he thinks Barkley is closer to being cleared than Thomas is.

It’s been an enormously disappointing start to the season for the 1-4 Giants, who signed Jones to a new contract and Barkley to a lucrative one-year deal because they thought they were a playoff team. Instead, they look like one of the worst teams in the NFL.

The Bills are 14.5-point favorites on Sunday night, and the Giants are going to need to pull a massive upset if they want to show any sign that they’re capable of turning their season around.