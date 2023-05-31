Brian Daboll: We’ll do due diligence on DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins officially became a free agent on Tuesday and there will be plenty of people watching to see where the wide receiver will land next.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was asked about the possibility of Hopkins joining his team at a Wednesday press conference. Daboll said that General Manager Joe Schoen and the rest of the personnel department do their homework on anyone who becomes available.

“Anytime there’s someone that’s available as a free agent, Joe and his staff are going to look into it ,” Daboll said, via SNY. “Research it. We talk about a lot of different players. Regardless of who it is, that’s part of our job is to make sure we’re doing our due diligence.”

The Giants have added Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder, and third-round pick Jalin Hyatt to what was an underpowered receiving corps last season. Hopkins brings a bigger name and bigger numbers than those players, but it remains to be seen if the Giants are going to be in the running for his services.