Brian Daboll won’t announce who the No. 2 QB is for Sunday

Jaxson Dart doesn’t seem long for the bench after the way he played in the preseason, but he will begin on the sideline with Jameis Winston to start the season. The question is whether the rookie or the veteran Winston will serve as Wilson’s backup on Sunday.

Coach Brian Daboll wouldn’t answer Monday when asked who it would be.

“Any roster decisions based on who’s going to be the backup, we’ll have that out there on Sunday,” Daboll said on a video call with reporters, via the Associated Press.

The Giants’ website lists Winston as the second-team quarterback.

Dart completed 32 of 47 passes for 372 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in three preseason games, adding six carries for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Daboll also wouldn’t say whether Cor’Dale Flott or Deonte Banks would start at corner or whether Evan Neal or Greg Van Roten won the right guard spot. Van Roten took first-team reps and is expected to start.

“We have a good idea of how we’re going to play, with the players we’re going to play with,” Daboll said. “That’ll all come out on Sunday.”