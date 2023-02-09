 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Flores opted for bird in the hand in Minnesota

  
Published February 9, 2023 06:15 AM
nbc_hhmb_rotoheadlines_230208
February 8, 2023 12:51 PM
Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher review the latest NFL headlines including the Raiders allowing Derek Carr to speak with the Saints, Brian Flores to the Vikings, the Cowboys' running backs and more.

One of the strangest stories of the week came from Minnesota, by way of Arizona. Brian Flores opted to become the new defensive coordinator of the Vikings while still in the running to become the head coach of the Cardinals.

Some have wondered whether Flores had learned that he wouldn’t get the Cardinals job. Some have wondered whether he decided he didn’t want it. The truth is fairly simple.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Flores opted to take the bird in the hand.

With the Vikings scrambling to hire a defensive coordinator, if he had waited for a final answer from the Cardinals, he may have been out of luck. As it stands, Flores takes another step toward becoming a head coach again, despite his pending lawsuit against the league and multiple teams.

By next year or the year after, he could become an A-list option -- if he turns around a pathetically bad defense.

Of course, by next year and/or the year after, his litigation possibly will have progressed to the point where evidence is being compiled and allegations are being made during deposition testimony and feathers are even more ruffled. That could definitely complicate the effort to get a head-coaching job.