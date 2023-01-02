 Skip navigation
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Trending Teams

Brian O’Neill has “significant” calf injury

  
Published January 2, 2023 10:42 AM
January 1, 2023 10:25 PM
The FNIA crew recaps the Green Bay Packers' win against the Minnesota Vikings and analyzes how they have turned their season around to be within one win of the postseason.

The Vikings are going to be shorthanded on the offensive line for Week 18 and they may remain that way into the playoffs.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Monday that right tackle Brian O’Neill suffered a “significant” calf injury during Sunday’s loss to the Packers. O’Neill will not play against the Bears in Week 18 and that he could remain out into the postseason.

Backup center Austin Schlottmann was starting on Sunday because Garrett Bradbury remains out with a back injury, but he fractured his fibula on Sunday and will also be out for the near future.

O’Connell said there’s some hope that Bradbury could return, but it is now third-stringer Chris Reed as the next man up at center. Oli Udoh took over for O’Neill and O’Connell suggested the Vikings will be trying to add some help to the offensive line group in the coming days.