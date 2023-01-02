Brian O’Neill has “significant” calf injury

The Vikings are going to be shorthanded on the offensive line for Week 18 and they may remain that way into the playoffs.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Monday that right tackle Brian O’Neill suffered a “significant” calf injury during Sunday’s loss to the Packers. O’Neill will not play against the Bears in Week 18 and that he could remain out into the postseason.

Backup center Austin Schlottmann was starting on Sunday because Garrett Bradbury remains out with a back injury, but he fractured his fibula on Sunday and will also be out for the near future.

O’Connell said there’s some hope that Bradbury could return, but it is now third-stringer Chris Reed as the next man up at center. Oli Udoh took over for O’Neill and O’Connell suggested the Vikings will be trying to add some help to the offensive line group in the coming days.