Brian Polian calls out criticism of his father, Bill Polian, over Belichick snub

The Bill Belichick snub has had plenty of ripple effects. The biggest came from the alleged role of Hall of Fame G.M. and Hall of Fame voter Bill Polian in persuading other voters to pass on enshrining Belichick.

It started in the ESPN.com story regarding Belichick’s omission. From the report: “A voter who spoke on condition of anonymity said that Polian, an ardent [Robert] Kraft supporter and former general manager of the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts -- a chief Patriots rival during their dynasty -- told some voters he believed Belichick should ‘wait a year’ before induction as penance for Spygate.”

Polian initially said to SI.com, “That’s totally and categorically untrue. I voted for [Belichick].” Polian then told ESPN.com that he can’t recall with 100-percent certainty whether he voted for Belichick. On Wednesday, Polian confirmed that he did in fact vote for Belichick.

None of this has kept Polian from being accused of instigating Belichick’s failure to qualify. Based on the explanation from Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star regarding his decision not to vote for Belichick, it’s entirely possible that more than a few voters omitted Belichick from their ballots in favor of former players Ken Anderson, Roger Craig, and L.C. Greenwood, reasoning that Belichick will get in eventually and that the players may never make it.

Regardless, the prevailing view, as explained by Belichick’s presenter, Armando Salguero, is that Spygate derailed Belichick’s candidacy.

John Carroll University football coach Brian Polian, Bill’s son, has weighed in on the situation.

“My father is a public figure and polarizing,” Brian Polian said on Twitter. “I understand and accept that. However, what has happened over the last couple of days is not right. The facts and the truth are important.”

Whatever the reasoning for the 11 (or more) who failed to include Belichick as one of three selections from a group that included Anderson, Craig, Greenwood, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Belichick didn’t get enough votes. It’s a product of the process, one that (for whatever reason) no longer requires an up-or-down vote on each of the finalists.

No one voted “against” Belichick. Not enough voted “for” him. Next year, the Hall of Fame will surely fix this.

The broader question is whether the Hall of Fame will overhaul its voting procedures in order to restore the bar to where it used to be. If not, the annual classes will shrink, the logjam will grow, and more worthy candidates (relative to those already enshrined) will be overlooked.