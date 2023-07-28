Brian Robinson expects “great things” in 2023 after “limping around” last season

It was 11 months to the day since Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot twice during an attempted carjacking. He underwent surgery and missed the first four games while recovering.

He’s thankful to be alive and thankful still to be able to continue his career.

“I’m very grateful,” Robinson said, via John Keim of ESPN. “It’s not a day that I wake up, and I’m not thankful and appreciative for everybody that was in my corner from the time everything happened to this point. I make sure I let everybody know every chance I get how much I appreciate them and how much I appreciate being here.”

Robinson, drafted in the third round in 2022, returned to practice Sept. 14 and made his NFL debut in Week 5. He ended up rushing for a team-leading 797 yards, averaging 3.9 per carry, with two touchdowns while splitting time with Antonio Gibson.

Robinson, though, said his injuries, which included a thigh contusion during the season, affected him from becoming what he expected to become last season.

He told running backs coach Randy Jordan in the offseason that the Commanders “didn’t see the real me” in 2022.

“People should expect a lot of great things to come compared to the things I did limping around all last year,” Robinson said. “I feel night and day from last year. I feel more like myself every day.”

Robinson enters 2023 as the team’s RB1 and ready to live up to the Commanders’ expectations for him.