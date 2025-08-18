Brian Robinson won’t play for the Commanders on Monday night

Running back Brian Robinson might have played his last game for the Commanders.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Robinson will not play in Monday night’s preseason game against the Bengals. The news comes a day after a report that the Commanders are shopping Robinson in trade talks with other teams.

Garafolo reports the decision to have Robinson sit out is a mutual one as the trade talks play out.

Robinson is listed as the top back on the Commanders’ depth chart, but surveying trade interest suggests they don’t think he’s a vital piece to their offensive puzzle in 2025. Austin Ekeler, Chris Rodriguez, Jeremy McNichols, and seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt are the backs behind Robinson on the depth chart.