nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Brian Robinson won’t play for the Commanders on Monday night

  
Published August 18, 2025 02:41 PM

Running back Brian Robinson might have played his last game for the Commanders.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Robinson will not play in Monday night’s preseason game against the Bengals. The news comes a day after a report that the Commanders are shopping Robinson in trade talks with other teams.

Garafolo reports the decision to have Robinson sit out is a mutual one as the trade talks play out.

Robinson is listed as the top back on the Commanders’ depth chart, but surveying trade interest suggests they don’t think he’s a vital piece to their offensive puzzle in 2025. Austin Ekeler, Chris Rodriguez, Jeremy McNichols, and seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt are the backs behind Robinson on the depth chart.