Report: Commanders are shopping RB Brian Robinson

The Commanders are shopping running back Brian Robinson Jr., Jordan Schultz reports.

The team lists Robinson as the starter on its depth chart but has Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr. behind him.

Robinson, a third-round pick in 2022, started 13 of the 14 games he played last season. He had 187 carries for a career-best 799 yards and a career-best eight touchdowns, adding 20 catches for 159 yards.

In his three seasons, Robinson has 635 touches for 2,916 yards and 20 touchdowns.

He is entering the final year of his contract scheduled to make $3.406 million in base salary.