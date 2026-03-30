Brian Schottenheimer on George Pickens: It’s going to play out the way it plays out

The Cowboys used the franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens, which will pay him $27.298 million on a one-year deal in the absence of a long-term deal. Pickens wants a long-term deal, especially after seeing what the Seahawks recently gave wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Pickens’ only real leverage is to stay away from the team, and until he signs the franchise tag, Pickens isn’t under contract. Thus, he can’t practice with the team.

There is no chance Pickens signs the tag (or a participation agreement) and reports to the Cowboys’ offseason work next month.

Still, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked whether he has an assurance from Pickens to attend the offseason program.

“No, and I haven’t pushed that on him,” Schottenheimer said, via the team website. “We’re all going through the process. It’s almost April. We’re still a couple weeks away. It’s going to play out the way it plays out. Again, it’s all voluntary, so we’ll see where it goes.”

Schottenheimer said he has been in contact with Pickens, who has taken some trips with CeeDee Lamb this offseason.

“He’s training with Dak. GP loves it here. We love GP,” Schottenheimer said. “We have plans for GP to be here for a long time, so we’ll let the business side of this thing play out and see where it goes.”