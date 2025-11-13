Brian Schottenheimer on Marshawn Kneeland: We don’t move on, but we do move forward

The Cowboys returned to The Star this week with heavy hearts after the death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland during the team’s off week.

The team held a private candlelight vigil inside the Ford Center on Tuesday night. Owner Jerry Jones, coach Brian Schottenheimer and Kneeland’s girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, were among those who shared eulogies. Schottenheimer met with the media for the first time since Kneeland’s death on Wednesday and revealed that Mancera is pregnant.

“My heart is heavy. Our team’s heart is heavy. We don’t move on, but we do move forward.” Schottenheimer said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.

Kneeland died last Thursday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a police chase and a wreck with another car, according to authorities.

The Cowboys held a virtual team meeting on Friday, with many players, coaches and staff out of town on the off week. After their return to The Star on Monday, the Cowboys met again as a team. Grief specialists have been available all week, with a “brotherhood breakfast” held Tuesday morning.

The Cowboys will practice for the first time without their teammate on Thursday as they begin preparations for their Monday night game against the Raiders.

“It was hard to hear the pain that some of these guys are dealing with, but it was also very uplifting to hear the strength from other guys,” Schottenheimer said. “That’s the beauty of a team. One side of the ball is [not] playing good, the other side of the ball has to pick them up. When one guy is hurting, someone else has to pick them up. If the head coach is hurting, someone’s got to pick me up. And I’m hurting. I’m hurting. And these guys have picked me up, and I’ve picked them up.

“That’s what we’re going to continue to do because we love one another. It’s what a family does.”

The Cowboys will honor Kneeland’s memory in several ways, including with a helmet decal. They have also started a Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund for Mancera and the couple’s baby.

“We want to make sure she’s taken care of, and the baby’s taken care of for the rest of their lives. Our guys are very — it’s very important to them and to us.” Schottenheimer said.