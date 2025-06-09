Brian Schottenheimer tells Micah Parsons “this thing is going to get worked out”

Micah Parsons promised last week that he would attend the mandatory minicamp this week. He did not say whether he would participate, and it’s unlikely he does any on-field work until he has signed a contract extension.

But Parsons and new head coach Brian Schottenheimer are on the same page.

Parsons posted a “good night” TikTok video of a conversation with Schottenheimer.

“I know this is weird for everybody, but look, you’re handling everything the right way, bro,” Schottenheimer told Parsons. “This thing is going to get worked out.”

Parsons was in and out of the voluntary offseason program but did no team drills and was absence during the two weeks of voluntary organized team activities. He tweeted last week that he would attend the minicamp.

“I will be there!” he wrote. “I haven’t missed a camp in four years! Even though the contract is not done, I have teammates and a playbook! I’m preparing as if I will be on the field the first week of camp!”

Parsons has not addressed whether he will attend training camp, and if he does, whether he will participate in on-field drills.

Parsons, 25, became eligible for an extension after the 2023 season, and he now is in the final year of his contract scheduled to make $24 million on the fifth-year option. He wants a new deal and is expected eventually to get one that will top Ja’Marr Chase’s annual average of $40.25 million, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.