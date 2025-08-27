Brian Schottenheimer wants Micah Parsons to prepare for season “as soon as possible”

In nine days, the Cowboys face the Eagles in the first game of the 2025 regular season. It remains to be seen whether linebacker Micah Parsons will play.

To have any chance to be ready to go, he needs to start practicing soon. It will be important for the Cowboys to get him ready to go.

“At the end of the day as soon as he can get out there, that’s great, but again there will be a ramp-up plan for him,” coach Brian Schottenheimer said Tuesday, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “And when he lines up out there to play, do I think he would play 75 plays and every play? Probably not. I don’t think that that’s real. But I do think that he can be very disruptive like we all know.”

First, they have to get him to practice. The Cowboys could inform Parsons that they believe he’s healthy, and that he faces discipline for conduct detrimental to the team if he continues to fail to practice.

“Every day that he can get out there and get reps would be great,” Schottenheimer added. “But I do think very strongly that him being around has helped him. Doing some of the walk-throughs and things like that, it does help. There’s communication, there’s signals that come from the sideline, there’s communication from player to player that he’s getting all those things. . . . But the best way to get better at football is to play football, so I would say as soon as possible would be the desired effect.”

Parsons has shown no inclination to relent in his position that he wants to be traded. The Cowboys have shown no inclination to abandon the position that he agreed to a deal in March, without the involvement of his agent.

It has been ugly at times. It’s going to reach critical mass soon, because Parsons can’t simply show up and play on September 4 without any preparation to do so.