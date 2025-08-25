Cowboys, Micah Parsons situation could soon get even uglier

The situation between the Cowboys and linebacker Micah Parsons is getting ugly. It could still get even uglier.

Dallas faces the Eagles in only 10 days. Parsons has yet to practice during training camp, citing a back problem. Owner and G.M. Jerry Jones has dismissed his “hurt back” (and Micah’s trade request) as a negotiating tactic. In other words, Jerry doesn’t think it’s real.

The MRI of Parsons’s back was, according to coach Brian Schottenheimer, “pretty clean.” If the team thinks it’s clean enough for Parsons to play, the team could take things up a notch.

As one league source with knowledge of the procedures explained it to PFT, the Cowboys can send a letter to Parsons, explaining that he’s cleared to practice and reminding him that failure to do so constitutes conduct detrimental to the team.

If he persists in refusing to practice (and, eventually, to play), the Cowboys can take action. They can fine him for conduct detrimental to the team. Eventually, he can be suspended, for up to four games without pay.

During his recent interview with Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, Jones explained the Parsons is under contract for 2025, and that the Cowboys can string the situation out after that, through a couple of franchise tags. Which is what they did with quarterback Dak Prescott.

"[T]he precedent is handling it like Dak,” Jones said. “If he doesn’t, it’s very costly. It’s very costly for everybody.”

For Micah, it’s eventually costly to the tune of $5.33 million. Which is the cost of a four-game unpaid suspension, based on his fifth-year option of $24 million.

And that could be where things are heading, if the Cowboys decide to take the current ugliness to the next level.