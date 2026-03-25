Brian Schottenheimer: We won’t have to reach in draft to fill needs

The Cowboys added another free agent this week when they signed cornerback Darrion Kendrick and head coach Brian Schottenheimer weighed in on the team’s overall moves over the last few weeks while at the University of Texas Pro Day workout on Tuesday.

Kendrick joins Rashan Gary, Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke, Otito Ogbonnia, and Tyrus Wheat as new additions to a defense that failed to perform last season. They’ve also held onto players like running back Javonte Williams and wide receiver George Pickens on the other side of the ball, which Schottenheimer believes has positioned the team to focus on adding the best available players in next month’s draft.

“I think we did a really good job of setting ourselves up to be able to draft natural and draft pure, which is what you want to do,” Schottenheimer said, via the team’s website. “You don’t want to have to be forced to reach for a player, that’s when you make mistakes.”

The Cowboys currently have eight picks in the draft, including a pair of first-round selections that they can use to keep building a roster they hope will make a run at playoff contention in Schottenheimer’s second season as the head coach.