Brian Thomas Jr. OK after injury scare at minicamp

The Jaguars had a scare during Wednesday’s minicamp practice, but one of the club’s most important offensive players avoided significant injury.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, receiver Brian Thomas Jr. took a hard fall during team drills after a collision with Tyson Campbell and appeared to have hurt his shoulder. Though he went off the field with trainers and went inside the team facility, he was back on the field with his helmet later in the session — though he did not go back in.

Head coach Liam Coen told reporters after practice that Thomas is OK.

“He’s fine. He absolutely could’ve gone back and played — just bruised it a little bit,” Coen said in his press conference. “Said he had great range of motion, strength. He’s all good. No issues, just precautionary.

“[I]f he didn’t come back out, he’d be really hurt,” Coen added. “He was completely cleared to play.”

That’s good news, as Thomas is set to be a key cog for Jacksonville’s offense in 2025. He caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards with 10 touchdowns as a rookie last year.