Brock Bowers: Going to the Titans would be cool

Tight end Brock Bowers won’t get a chance to decide where he starts his NFL career, but there’s one spot he wouldn’t mind winding up to kick things off.

Bowers was a guest on PFT Live from Radio Row in Las Vegas on Tuesday and the topic of where he’d like to be drafted came up during the interview. Bowers is from Napa, California, but his choice wasn’t the 49ers or the Raiders. After saying “whoever wants to take me,” Bowers named one club that is on his mind.

“I’d be alright going to the Tennessee Titans. I liked it down in the Georgia, Tennessee area. That was cool, that would be a cool spot to be,” Bowers said.

Bowers is expected to be one of the top picks in this year’s draft and the Titans are set to pick seventh, so it might not be out of the question for the stars to align in a way that Bowers winds up in Nashville.