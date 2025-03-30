Brock Purdy: 49ers were tired last season

As the 49ers’ 2024 season wound down, defensive end Nick Bosa tried to find a bright side to missing the playoffs.

Bosa said he was looking forward to having a full offseason after seeing the previous three truncated by the team’s deep postseason runs. They made it to at least the NFC title game each year and Bosa said it was “definitely a grind” to miss out on having more time off.

Quarterback Brock Purdy likely agrees with Bosa’s feelings about a longer offseason. During an appearance on the Built 4 More podcast, Purdy said he thought fatigue played a big role in the 49ers’ drop to 6-11 last season.

“And then last year, man, guys were tired,” Purdy said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “That season is no joke, and when you go from July of training and everything, all the way to the end of February, and then you really get five weeks off or so [until] you’ve got to report back, and then you’re going again, guys are tired. They’re still beat up, their bodies.”

The 49ers will have more time to recuperate this year, but they’ll also have to adapt to significant changes to the roster on both sides of the ball if they are going to return to the top rungs of the NFC.