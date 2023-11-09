Brock Purdy: Bye week was huge for me mentally and physically

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy thinks the bye week will pay dividends for him mentally and physically.

After a torrid start to the season, Purdy had six turnovers as the 49ers went from 5-0 to 5-3 before taking last week off. Purdy had elbow surgery after being injured in the NFC Championship Game in January and he said on Thursday that “you start feeling a little sore at practice” after a long stretch of games.

Purdy said that “having a week off for the second stretch was huge for me with my arm” and he said that the break gave his mind a needed rest as well.

“To be able to step away from the game, take a breather, understand where we’re at, what we have to do, was huge for me to clear my mind and then come back excited for the second half and the stretch of football that we have to play, some good football that we have to play. So I feel good,” Purdy said, via 49ersWebzone.com.

The 49ers are expected to have wide receiver Deebo Samuel back in the lineup this week and left tackle Trent Williams could also return. Both of those developments would be as huge for the 49ers as Purdy believes the bye week was for him.