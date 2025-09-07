 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brock Purdy, George Kittle put 49ers up 7-0

  
Published September 7, 2025 04:33 PM

A familiar combination provided the 49ers with their first points of the 2025 season.

Quarterback Brock Purdy found tight end George Kittle for a five-yard pass to put the 49ers on the board with 3:43 to go in the first quarter. The 14-play, 95-yard drive put the home team up 7-0 on the Seahawks.

Purdy was 6-of-7 for 66 yards on the drive and the 49ers also picked up 15 yards when he was roughed by Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

Running back Christian McCaffrey, who was questionable with a calf injury, ran four times for six yards and caught one pass for three yards.

The Seahawks had to punt on their first possession and will try for better results for the rest of the afternoon.