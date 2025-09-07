Brock Purdy, George Kittle put 49ers up 7-0

A familiar combination provided the 49ers with their first points of the 2025 season.

Quarterback Brock Purdy found tight end George Kittle for a five-yard pass to put the 49ers on the board with 3:43 to go in the first quarter. The 14-play, 95-yard drive put the home team up 7-0 on the Seahawks.

Purdy was 6-of-7 for 66 yards on the drive and the 49ers also picked up 15 yards when he was roughed by Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

Running back Christian McCaffrey, who was questionable with a calf injury, ran four times for six yards and caught one pass for three yards.

The Seahawks had to punt on their first possession and will try for better results for the rest of the afternoon.