Brock Purdy: Mike Evans’s desire to be great brings good pressure for me

Wide receiver Mike Evans joined the 49ers as a free agent this offseason and the relationship he builds with quarterback Brock Purdy is going to be an essential part of the team’s offense in 2026.

Purdy shared some insight into that process on Wednesday. Purdy said that he has learned that Evans sees the field “like a quarterback does” and that their work has centered on working through the offense to make sure they are seeing the same things at the same times.

Evans’s insights into the game led him to great success in Tampa and Purdy acknowledged the burden that comes with making sure his time with the 49ers is going to be just as fruitful.

“He’s been awesome,” Purdy said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “What he’s done in his career, he’s a Hall of Famer, thousand-yard seasons — really year after year, his whole career — he’s won a Super Bowl. Just being around him and in his presence and understanding what it’s going to take to play with him. And just like, honestly, like the good pressure that it brings. I have a guy that is demanding success and demanding to be great, and I love that. I want to play with guys like that.”

When he wasn’t talking specifically about Evans on Wednesday, Purdy said he thinks the 49ers have what it takes to win the Super Bowl this season. Building a bond with Evans that allows the wideout to thrive at his previous level would boost those hopes.