Brock Purdy on Brandon Aiyuk: I’ll always have his back and support him in whatever he does

Heading into the last year of his rookie deal, 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason.

While San Francisco does not appear inclined to deal Aiyuk, there is still plenty of time for something to happen before the season — whether that’s Aiyuk signing a new contract with the 49ers or heading elsewhere.

At his youth football camp over the weekend, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy said he has talked with Aiyuk about the situation.

“I just told him I’ll always have his back and support him in whatever he does,” Purdy said, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. “I want the best for him. It’s a business thing, so for me to say anything about that, that’s out of my pay grade. He and I talk through things and I hear him out.

“At the end of the day, what he’s done for me, giving me an opportunity to come in and throw him the ball, I’ll always be thankful for that.”

Purdy and Aiyuk have displayed undeniable chemistry over the last two seasons. In 2023, Aiyuk caught 75 passes for a career-high 1,342 yards with seven touchdowns in 16 games. He then caught nine passes for 149 yards with a TD in San Francisco’s three postseason games.

The No. 25 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Aiyuk was named a second-team All-Pro for the first time last season.