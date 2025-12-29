Brock Purdy scores with impressive 6-yard touchdown, 49ers lead 35-28

Brock Purdy is dancin’ tonight.

After Chicago opened the second half with a touchdown, Purdy brought San Francisco’s offense down for a score of its own to put his team up 35-28.

Purdy made the play on first-and-goal from the 6, rolling to his left before evading a pair of would-be tacklers, moving up to the line of scrimmage, and firing over to the left side to a wide-open Kyle Juszczyk for a touchdown.

Purdy is now 18-of-24 for 209 for two touchdowns and an interception, plus five carries for 23 yards with two TDs.

With 4:52 left in the third quarter, the 49ers are averaging 7.1 yards per play while the Bears are averaging 7.6 yards per play.

But before Purdy’s touchdown, Bears linebacker Noah Sewell was carted off the field after suffering an apparent lower-leg injury midway through the third quarter.

The injury was non-contact, with Sewell grabbing at the back of his leg after the play.

Sewell, 23, was a Bears fifth-round pick in 2023. He entered Week 17 having appeared in 12 games with eight starts, recording 58 total tackles with three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Additionally, Bears defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka has been ruled out with a concussion.