Brock Purdy: That’s what we expect out of ourselves

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s return from an elbow injury couldn’t have gone much better on Sunday.

Purdy went 19-of-29 for 220 yards and two touchdowns while leading the 49ers to a 30-7 win over the Steelers in Pittsburgh. After the game was over, Purdy said his mind was always on the task at hand and never on the injury or subsequent surgery. He also said it was the kind of performance that the 49ers expect on a regular basis.

“I mean, honestly, not really,” Purdy said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I think [that happened] more in camp and stuff I felt like that. I feel like right there in that moment, it was like, this is what we’re supposed to do. This is what we expect us to do, expect out of ourselves. And once I hit that touchdown, I wasn’t thinking [about] surgery or anything like that. It was, man, we’re here to win. This is it. This is how we’re going to play. And that’s where I was at mentally.”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy had a “hell of a game” and that the quarterback will “continue to get better,” which should be an unnerving prospect for the 49ers’ upcoming opponents.