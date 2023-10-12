Broncos activate Greg Dulcich off of injured reserve

The Broncos have made a few roster moves in advance of their Thursday matchup against the Chiefs.

Tight end Greg Dulcich has officially been activated off injured reserve to the 53-man roster, the team announced.

Dulcich missed the last four weeks with a hamstring injury. He was listed as a full participant on the team’s Wednesday injury report. While he was also questionable, his activation is a pretty clear indication that he’ll play on Thursday.

A third-round pick in 2022, Dulcich caught two passes for 22 yards in the season-opening loss to the Raiders.

The Broncos also announced that they’ve signed Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the practice squad and elevated him to the active roster for Thursday’s game. Humphrey has played 32 percent of Denver’s offensive snaps across all five games, recording four catches for 26 yards with a touchdown.

Defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster has also been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 6.