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Broncos agree to one-year deal with RB Jaleel McLaughlin

  
Published March 13, 2026 12:53 PM

The Broncos did not tender running back Jaleel McLaughlin as a restricted free agent, allowing him to hit the open market this week.

But McLaughlin is not headed elsewhere.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, McLaughlin has agreed to re-sign with Denver on a one-year deal.

McLaughlin, 25, joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He appeared in eight games for Denver in 2025, recording 187 yards rushing with a touchdown and four receptions for 27 yards.

In all, he’s appeared in 41 games with nine starts, recording 1,093 yards rushing with three TDs. He’s also caught 59 passes for 263 yards with four TDs.

With McLaughlin in tow, Denver will have all of its running backs from 2025 returning to the club in 2026 with J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and Tyler Badie.