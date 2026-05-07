Broncos agree to terms with fifth-rounder Justin Joly, seventh-rounder Miles Scott

The Broncos have agreed to terms with two more members of their 2026 draft class.

According to multiple reports, fifth-round tight end Justin Joly and seventh-round safety Miles Scott have agreed to their rookie deals. Two other seventh-round picks — tight end Dallen Bentley and linebacker Red Murdock — have also come to terms with the team.

That leaves three more picks for the Broncos to get under contract. The team will hold its rookie minicamp this weekend.

Joly led N.C. State with 49 catches last season and had 92 catches in two seasons at the school. He spent two years at Connecticut before transferring in 2024.

Scott was a three-year starter at Illinois. He had 64 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, three interceptions and four fumble recoveries last year.