 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_diggstrial_260507.jpg
Diggs case ‘remains under review’ by the NFL
nbc_pft_licht_260507.jpg
Licht explains how Bucs got lucky with Bain pick
EgbukaPFT5-7.jpg
Egbuka can ‘carry the torch’ from Evans

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_diggstrial_260507.jpg
Diggs case ‘remains under review’ by the NFL
nbc_pft_licht_260507.jpg
Licht explains how Bucs got lucky with Bain pick
EgbukaPFT5-7.jpg
Egbuka can ‘carry the torch’ from Evans

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos agree to terms with fifth-rounder Justin Joly, seventh-rounder Miles Scott

  
Published May 7, 2026 12:10 PM

The Broncos have agreed to terms with two more members of their 2026 draft class.

According to multiple reports, fifth-round tight end Justin Joly and seventh-round safety Miles Scott have agreed to their rookie deals. Two other seventh-round picks — tight end Dallen Bentley and linebacker Red Murdock — have also come to terms with the team.

That leaves three more picks for the Broncos to get under contract. The team will hold its rookie minicamp this weekend.

Joly led N.C. State with 49 catches last season and had 92 catches in two seasons at the school. He spent two years at Connecticut before transferring in 2024.

Scott was a three-year starter at Illinois. He had 64 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, three interceptions and four fumble recoveries last year.