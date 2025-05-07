Broncos agree to terms with WR Pat Bryant, P Jeremy Crawshaw

The Broncos have locked up more draft picks ahead of the start of their three-day rookie minicamp Friday.

They agreed to terms with wide receiver Pat Bryant and punter Jeremy Crawshaw after getting an agreement with tight end Caleb Lohner on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports. Bryant was a third-round pick from Illinois and Crawshaw a sixth-round selection from Florida.

Bryant, selected No. 74 overall, will receive a four-year, $6.581 million deal with a signing bonus of $1.426 million. He will count $1.196 million on the 2025 salary cap. Crawshaw, the No. 216 overall pick, will see a four-year, $4.37 million deal with a signing bonus of $174,288. He will count $883,572 on the cap.

That leaves four Broncos picks unsigned.

First-round cornerback Jahdae Barron, second-round running back RJ Harvey, third-round defensive end Sav’ion Jones and fourth-round outside linebacker Que Robinson have yet to agree to terms.