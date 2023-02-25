 Skip navigation
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Broncos announce Joe Lombardi as offensive coordinator, 15 other coaches

  
Published February 25, 2023 01:33 PM
Word about the coaches who would be joining Sean Payton’s staff in Denver has trickled in since Payton took the job earlier this month and the team officially announced 16 hires on Saturday.

The announcement included definitive word about Joe Lombardi’s role with the team. Reports of his hiring came without a specific title, but the Broncos announced that he will be the offensive coordinator. Lombardi had the same job with the Chargers the last two years and he had two stints as Payton’s quarterbacks coach with the Saints.

The Broncos have also hired pass game coordinator John Morton, wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, tight ends coach Declan Doyle, and offensive line coach Zach Strief. The team is reportedly set to hire Davis Webb as their quarterbacks coach, but he was not among the coaches announced on Saturday.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will be joined by inside linebackers coach Greg Manusky, outside linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite, defensive line coach Marcus Dixon, and defensive backs coach Christian Parker. Dixon and Parker are holdovers from last season’s staff.

As previously reported, Mike Westhoff will be assistant head coach, Ben Kotwica will serve as special teams coordinator, and Chris Banjo will be the assistant special teams coach.

The Broncos also named Dan Dalrymple as their head strength and conditioning coach, Korey Jones as their assistant strength and conditioning coach, and Paul Kelly as the assistant to the head coach.