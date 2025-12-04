Broncos are second team in NFL history to win four straight games by three points or less

The Broncos are winning close games at a historic pace.

Denver’s last four games were an 18-15 win over Houston, a 10-7 win over Las Vegas, a 22-19 win over Kansas City and a 27-26 win over Washington. That’s four consecutive games won by three or fewer points, and that’s something only one other team in NFL history has accomplished.

The other team to do it was the 1986 New York Giants, who won games by scores of 17-14, 17-14, 22-20 and 19-16 during a four-game stretch.

Sometimes when teams win a lot of close games, it’s an indication that they’re just skating by and are not as good as their record suggests. But in the case of those 1986 Giants, they finished the regular season 14-2 and ended up winning the Super Bowl. Broncos fans would like to think their team is on a similar trajectory.

The Broncos also beat the Jets 13-11 in Week Six and the Giants 33-32 in Week Seven, so they have a total of six wins this season by three or less. If the Broncos win one more game by three or fewer points, they’ll join the 2003 Panthers and 1998 Cardinals as the only teams in NFL history with seven wins by three points or less.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has started every game since he was drafted last year, and the Broncos are 20-9 in those games. If the Broncos run the table and win all five of their remaining games, Nix will surpass Russell Wilson, who won 24 games in his first two NFL seasons, as the quarterback with the most wins in his first two seasons in NFL history.

The Broncos are 7.5-point favorites against the Raiders on Sunday.