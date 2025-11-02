 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Broncos beat Houston 18-15 on last-play field goal

  
Published November 2, 2025 04:37 PM

The Broncos entered the fourth quarter trailing 15-7. They had the Texans right where they wanted them.

The Broncos moved to 4-0 when trailing in the fourth quarter, beating Houston 18-15 on a last-play field goal. Denver improved to 7-2 with a sixth consecutive win, while Houston slipped to 3-5.

Wil Lutz kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired, allowing the Broncos to escape yet again. His kick was the only snap the Broncos had in the red zone all day.

Bo Nix set up Lutz’s heroics with a 25-yard run to the Houston 36, and later, a 9-yard scramble to the 16.

It was a gut punch for the Texans, who saw quarterback C.J. Stroud leave with a concussion early in the first half.

Houston went 0-for-3 in the red zone, failing to score a touchdown. Its only points came on Ka’imi Fairbairn field goals of 23, 41, 38, 40 and 41 yards. He missed a 51-yarder in the first quarter.

In the second half, with Davis Mills at quarterback, the Texans had only 87 yards, two first downs and went 0-for-7 on third down.

Mills was 17-of-30 for 137 yards.

Nix and the Broncos weren’t much better against the Texans’ No. 1-ranked defense, with 271 yards and two turnovers. Nix was 18-of-37 for 173 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. J.K. Dobbins had 15 carries for 61 yards.

RJ Harvey caught five passes for 51 yards and a touchdown, and Courtland Sutton’s one catch was a 30-yard score. Six other players caught a Nix pass.