Broncos bring back Phillip Dorsett, sign CB Quinton Newsome

  
Published May 13, 2024 05:40 PM

The Broncos released wide receiver Phillip Dorsett on Friday, but his absence wasn’t a long one.

Dorsett was let go as the team made space for undrafted rookie additions to the roster, but they announced on Monday that they have re-signed the veteran wideout. They also signed undrafted rookie cornerback Quinton Newsome.

Dorsett played in two games for the Broncos last season, but did not catch any passes. He has 151 catches for 2,001 yards and 12 touchdowns in 92 games for the Colts, Patriots, Jaguars, Seahawks, and Texans.

Newsome had 37 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery at Nebraska last season.

The Broncos waived punter Nik Constantinou and wide receiver Lincoln Victor, who were both signed as undrafted free agents before the team’s rookie minicamp.