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Broncos CB Ja’Quan McMillian signs second-round RFA tender

  
Published March 13, 2026 03:56 PM

One of Denver’s defensive backs is officially back in the fold.

The Broncos announced on Friday that corner Ja’Quan McMillian has signed his second-round restricted free-agent tender.

McMillian is now set to earn $5.767 million on his one-year deal with the club.

The Broncos and McMillan are still able to negotiate a long-term deal for the time being.

McMillian, 25, appeared in 17 games with three starts for Denver in 2025. He recorded 56 total tackles with five tackles for loss, nine passes defensed, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and 4.0 sacks.

In his 51 career games with 16 starts, McMillian has tallied six interceptions, 24 passes defensed, and 7.0 sacks.